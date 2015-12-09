The Lazy Girl's Guide To Holiday Party Contributions

When it comes to the holiday party season, efficiency is the name of the game. We're all racing the clock to meet deadlines before the big break and frantically buying gifts, all while battling the winter elements. And, just to toss in an added layer of chaos, there are the multiple holiday party obligations. That means you probably also have to buy/prep/bring some kind of party contribution to multiple events — gah!
Whether you are feeling overwhelmed, overextended, or just plain lazy, R29 feels you. And we're here to help! Here are seven food ideas that you can bring to your holiday parties. They're easy, they're fast, and they require minimal effort. But no one has to know that! Your homemade treats (or carefully curated food platters!) will guarantee you're the star of the party.
