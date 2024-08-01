On the surface, it seems like the no concealer movement is here for self-acceptance, but dig a little deeper and it clearly glorifies “natural” beauty, which feeds into pretty privilege. It implies that a slightly dark under-eye is stylish, but a deeply dark circle is still undesirable. Put simply, this trend forgets about women of color. Rather, it is dictated by those with 'fair' skin who forget that by declaring their dark circles cool, ours seem even more unpalatable in comparison. This makes us feel like we need to cover up, except, with what? Because concealer is no longer in favor. Often, women like me are stuck in a catch-22 dilemma where we’re destined to feel unworthy and ugly — never quite pretty enough for the world we live in.