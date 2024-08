It’s a problem to this day, and it leaves us melanated folk open to comments that can affect our confidence forever. “I once got asked if [the darkness] was due to an injury, and it’s stuck in my head,” says Aliyah, who explained that she wasn’t always so self-conscious of the dark skin around her eyes. Rather, she became conscious after this encounter. Interestingly, “ pretty privilege ” (where systemic biases on perceived attractiveness affect how you’re treated) also comes into play. “I feel like people are nicer to me when I don’t have dark circles,” Aliyah admits, “to the point where I’ll put makeup on specifically to do things. If I go and get my hair done, I always get better results if I have makeup on; they take my opinion more seriously. I also think I win arguments easier if I look ‘pretty’. I feel like people sympathize more with pretty, cute, well-rested-looking women.”