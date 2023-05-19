Why Are People Holding Their Eyelash Curlers Upside Down?

Applying mascara to this eye was just as easy as the other eye. My lashes on the upside-down side did appear a tiny bit longer and fuller. I can only assume that curling the lashes downwards straightens them out somewhat, giving the illusion of more length when they are then curled upright. A couple of hours later, however, I started to pay for it. I noticed that a few lashes were poking me in the eye and when I went to push them back into place, it felt a little painful. Eventually they fell out.