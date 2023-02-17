The beauty of eye makeup is how transformative it can be — even with something as simple as a coat of mascara or the tiniest flick of eyeliner. Minimum effort, maximum reward, right? So, it's quite serendipitous then that the three biggest eye makeup trends of 2023 — siren eyes, coquette eyes, and graphic cat eyes — are all extremely achievable with just those two beauty mainstays.
We tapped a makeup artist to give us their best tips on how to perfect each trend. While any mascara or eyeliner will do the trick, try Lancôme's Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara (a best-seller for a reason, because it never fails to give a lifting, lump-free look that lasts all day) and the brand's new Idôle Felt Tip Precision Liquid Eye Liner, which features a silky, waterproof formula.
Keep reading for a breakdown on how to recreate each look yourself (and just in time for National Lash Day on February 19, too).
Siren Eyes
If you're a TikTok user whose FYP is dominated by beauty tutorials and hacks, it's likely you've come across the siren eyes trend. The flattering and easy-to-nail look is basically an elongated cat eye that's equally soft and dramatic — think a smoked-out, smudgy look that spreads outward. "Simple to execute but dramatic in effect, the sultry allure of siren eyes draws you in like one of the compelling melodies of their namesake," says Canada-based Lancôme makeup artist Melanie Belisle.
To get the look, she recommends crafting a cat eye with black or dark brown eyeliner, starting at the inner corners of your eyes and drawing outward. "Add some smokiness to the outer wings by smudging the liner with a cotton swab," she notes, "and blend with eyeshadow for a softer, more elegant effect" than a traditional sharp cat eye "Complete the look by amping up the mascara to anchor the eye and emphasize the overall cat-like shape."
Coquette Eyes
If you've ever wanted to look like a literal doll, consider leaning into the coquette eye trend, another look that's currently enjoying a moment on TikTok (and the runways). While the term "coquette" can feel a bit vague, it's essentially a hyper-feminine vibe with a heavy emphasis on super-fluttery lashes (sometimes resembling or including falsies) and soft liner that emphasizes your eye shape. "Evoking the bright-eyed joie de vivre of the Parisian gamine, coquette eyes are the embodiment of sweetness and femininity [however that looks to you]," says Belisle.
Nail the trend by first drawing a light, thin line with eyeliner along the upper lash line, creating a delicate wing on the outer corners," she says. Next, using a pencil eyeliner, gently define the lower lash line, and then comb a few coats of mascara through your top and bottom lashes, "focusing on separation and definition," she adds. To take this look to the next level, the pro suggests using a little nude eyeliner on your water line and then using black liner to draw thin, vertical strokes underneath the eye to mimic bottom lashes.
Graphic Cat Eyes
If your cat eye is feeling stale or you simply want to try a different version of the classic), consider dialing up the drama by adding graphic details, like abstract shapes or lines, pops of color, or even embellishments. If you need more inspo, check out some of the beauty looks on Zendaya (the actress and face of Lancôme is the unofficial queen of the Edgy Cat Eye). "A graphic cat eye is an artistic spin on classic winged liner," says Belisle. A great pro-approved hack? "Map everything out with eyeshadow first." It's easier to correct; simply use a little makeup remover on a cotton swab. When you're satisfied with the look, trace the eyeshadow with the liner of your choice — and voilà.