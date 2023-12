This Season’s Most Viral Glitter Makeup — & What’s Worth It

We can't talk about fantastic glitter without referencing Half Magic, the makeup brand created by the lead makeup artist on Euphoria , Donni Davy. The entire collection is sparkly — from rhinestone face gems to a duo-chrome blush that is purple but shocking wearable — but the best of them all is this Chromeaddiction Glitter Eye Paint. You can use it as an eyeliner, just a swipe across the top lash line. Or, slap it across the entire lid for a wet-looking sparkle that has pigment to boot. Spirit Guide, a periwinkle with lilac shimmer, is a best seller.