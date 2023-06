This TikTok Hack Works Like A Zero-Commitment Lash Lift

Aquaphor is a mixture of liquid paraffin, glycerin, and panthenol, among other ingredients, which makes it thick in texture. It will always leave behind a residue, not dry down or absorb like a water-based moisturizer. I have a habit of touching my eyes and lashes throughout the day and because the mixture stays wet, it left lots of smudges on my hands. On the plus side, it's so easy to remove at night. I sometimes end up tugging at my lashes in the shower to remove every scrap of mascara ( balm cleansers make removal a little easier), but this just slipped off, which makes me think it's better for my lashes in the long run.