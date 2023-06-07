This TikTok Hack Works Like A Zero-Commitment Lash Lift

It only took a few swipes to achieve the volume I like, but it does get messy (later in the day, I found a slick of mascara on my elbow). For that reason, I didn't hold high hopes for this hack so I hate to admit that I was proven wrong. I was convinced that my lacquered lashes wouldn't survive my sweaty commute into work and that I'd arrive with panda eyes or a telltale black line just below my eyebrow. But nothing. I wear glasses, too, but my lenses were streak-free at the end of the day. I did avoid applying the concoction to my lower lashes, though. (That's just asking for trouble.)