Clear Mascara Is The Essential Your Makeup Kit Is Missing

Beyoncé has given us a lot over the years — Dangerously In Love, the 2009 Inaugural Ball performance for the Obamas, and a few iconic Vogue covers that will forever sit on our coffee tables. Through all that, she's also given us some serious hair and makeup inspiration, and we take a lot of notes from Bey's beauty handbook. So, when she posted an up-close selfie of a subtle cat-eye with bare lashes, our only thought was: Is this what we're doing now?
Typically, we consider our ultra-black mascara a desert-island essential. But what Queen Bey does, we follow. And you'll see that there are other beauty lovers who are also skipping the mascara and going au natural — even if they're doing a full-on eye look. But if you want to go bare, you don't have to go completely naked. According to the pros, clear mascara can make all the difference in curling and defining your lashes without adding too much drama.
Ahead, find out which clear mascaras makeup artists and beauty editors are using for the naked lash look.
