Autumn's Biggest Makeup Trend Is Taking Us Back To Secondary School

If you're like me, you can clearly remember the days when tween-approved glittery makeup was the easiest way to channel your own inner Christina Aguilera or Destiny's Child-era Beyoncé. Well, the '00s trend is making yet another comeback for the fall season, but this time it's all grown up. From the biggest fashion runways, like Marc Jacobs and Ulla Johnson, to the latest autumn beauty releases, it seems as if everything is spiked with shimmer.
"We're going back into early 2000s, late '90s, where everybody was wearing silver and gold [makeup] no matter the season. There's definitely a metallic trend that's about to rise," says celebrity makeup artist Hector Espinal. Diane Kendal, makeup artist for Marc Jacobs Beauty, agrees. "Shimmer and glitter will be the beauty trend of the season," she adds. "The look has been very prevalent."
Is your middle school shimmer sense tingling yet? To make embracing this look even easier we've rounded up some of the best glittery makeup products to add that much needed sparkle to your life, because you shouldn't have to wait until the holiday season to get reflective. All things shimmer and shine, ahead.
