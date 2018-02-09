Story from Beauty

Yara Shahidi Always Wears These 5 Trends

Mi-Anne Chan
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Yara Shahidi is just turning 18, but she's already accomplished what many of us set out to do in a lifetime. She's an influential activist, an award-winning actress with her own successful TV spin-off, and she's got her sights set on Harvard next year.
In the last few years, Shahidi has also made her mark as a bonafide fashion and beauty star. In fact, we'd be hard-pressed to find a Refinery29 style or trend roundup that didn't include her. Shahidi's bold hair and makeup looks haven't gone unnoticed, but despite her love for experimentation, she's does have a few techniques she always falls back on.
Ahead, we've put our beauty sleuthing to good use, rounding up five trends Shahidi always wears so you can copy them ASAP.
Read More:
This Weird Gadget Is Going To Change The Way You Do Your Hair
Meet The At-Home Treatment That Actually Repairs Your Hair
Should You Be Conditioning Before You Shampoo?

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series