6 Drugstore Liquid Eyeliners For Cat-Eye Enthusiasts

While there are a lot of things we're uncertain about in life — Yanny or Laurel? 401K or Roth IRA? Tequila or vodka? — there's one thing we're 100% sure of: Liquid eyeliner is difficult as hell to apply. Whether you're trying to make sure that both lids match or attempting to suck less at a cat-eye, eyeliner is often the most frustrating part of putting on makeup. So, for a makeup product that gives us all sorts of trouble, should we really be bending our bank accounts to add more to our collection? We think not.
That's where drugstore liners come in. Just as effective as more expensive options but cheaper than your Uber X ride home, these are the best liquid eyeliners in the drugstore aisles that will
actually hopefully give you the perfect cat-eye every time.
