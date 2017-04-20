A Week In Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles On A $0 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week: a newly post-grad medical student who is studying for her medical boards who makes money here and there, and spends it on enoki mushrooms and acupuncture.
Occupation: Medical Student. I just graduated and am studying for the medical boards.
Industry: Integrative Healthcare (Acupuncture)
Age: 35
Location: Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles
Salary: $0. My income is mostly zero. Nothing is consistent at the moment, so my savings (accumulated from working in finance prior to 2013) functions as my income / capital. I previously covered any shortfalls with student loans as I got through school. Currently, I'm at a $3,600 savings balance, or about three month's worth of expenses.
Paycheck Amount: $0. Over the last few weeks, I made about $200 tutoring, babysitting, office temping, doing promotional work for marketing events, and working at farmers markets. This hasn't all been consistent work, so savings have covered most of my expenses like rent and food. My family generously helps me out here and there with expenses like gasoline and sending birthday money. I'm starting a summer job starting soon that will pay around $900/month before taxes.
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $1,2o0, including utilities, water, trash pick-up, Wi-Fi, etc. I live alone and rent a tiny guesthouse (what would have been the maid's quarters in a house built in 1929).
Health Insurance: No health insurance. I pay for all expenses out of pocket. Hopefully I don't get hit by a bus or die, but that's all of us.
Retirement: No contributions to retirement savings.
Monthly Loan Payments
Car: $240. I owe $2,400.
Student loans: They're not yet in repayment but will be $75,000.
Credit card: $5,000 balance
All Other Monthly Expenses
Netflix: $10
Hulu, HBO GO, and Amazon Prime: From family. I share my Netflix password with them in exchange.
Car Insurance: $600 every six months. It's almost $700 but I pay in full for a discount, so it works out to about $100/month.
Miscellaneous Transport: About $200, including gas, Uber, Lyft, public transportation, and car repairs. (Included here and in week's expenses due to current varying transport.)
Phone Bill: $100, including $29/month charge for the Samsung Galaxy S7.
Gym/Yoga Classes: Generally about $100. (Again, included here and in week's expenses due to current varying transport.)
