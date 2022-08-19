Monkeypox Impacts Us All — But Stigma Will Hurt LGBTQ+ People Of Colour The Most

Walker adds that drawing comparisons between HIV and monkeypox, as has been done, must be much more nuanced. “It’s important to learn from HIV to inform our responses to everything as we go forward, but to compare the diseases is an act of futility,” he says. “Why would you even do that? Not as many people have died from monkeypox, and it’s not the same… However, we see some similarities and it’d be irresponsible of us not to honour and note them. It’s impacting a similar community, and based on the ways that the community was alienated and stigmatised and oppressed, we can learn from that. If we didn’t, we’d be shooting ourselves in the foot.”