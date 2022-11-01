Doctors Changed My Ketamine Treatment 5 Weeks Before My Wedding

The addition of more treatment, which the doctors recommend because I have not seen the level of improvement they're looking for, hits hard. I am brought back to every moment of my life when medical treatment has had to be prolonged because I am more fucked up than we thought. From doses of migraine steroids to a second surgery and round of radiation for cancer at 22 that spread to my lymph nodes instead of tidily containing itself to my thyroid to the brain injury that refused to heal itself and landed me in this office in the first place. My mind is whirring, from the emotional fallout of this revelation to the financial implications. Although insurance covers my ketamine treatment, I’ve had to drive 480 miles per week to the appointments and the accompanying costs have been substantial. On top of that, I haven’t been able to work on the two days per week that I have treatment, which, as a person who relies on freelance work, has changed my financial situation. Oh, and I’m getting married in five weeks.