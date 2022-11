Doctors Changed My Ketamine Treatment 5 Weeks Before My Wedding

For many ketamine patients, the treatment is a lifeline. Amber*, 39, started intranasal ketamine after decades of treatment-resistant depression. Her insurance company initially approved ten treatments over five weeks and she’s currently trying to get them to approve more sessions. In the waiting, there is fear. Ketamine has changed her life. When she explains it, Amber says it has lifted the cloud. Her spouse says she’s a different person. It has quelled her suicidal ideation . She is able to cope with things that before seemed impossible. “I don’t know that I can think of anything crueler than having this experience then having it stop,” she said. “Like getting a glimpse of what I assume 'normal people' feel like and then being like, okay, it’s over, insurance says no.” I know what Amber means. I also feel at the mercy of medical bureaucracy, as do so many chronically ill patients in America, which is six in ten of us, btw . And the lack of a solid plan for what’s next can be especially difficult for patients. I want to know what’s next – in an unruly body, a schedule is often the only solidity I have to cling to.