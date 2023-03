“We’re Going To Make Our Presence Known”: 5 Teens On The Bill To Ban Period Talk

Nia remembers when she first got her period and the relief she found in talking to her friends about it. She’d had a brief lesson on menstruation in fifth grade and when her menstrual cycle began a year later, she knew the basics of what to expect. If that weren’t an option for young people, she worries they would be scared and lost. Menstrual cycles can begin as early as age 8 , when a child is typically in elementary school. If the period ban were to go into effect, those kids might not be allowed to talk about their experience with their teachers or friends. "So many girls will be lost and not know what to do," Nia said. "It’s such a rough experience already. When I was able to [talk to my friends], it completely changed my worldview and made any woman a form of community for me."