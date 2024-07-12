The News About Tampons Is Scary, Let Us Break It Down

Arsenic, lead and other metals have been found in tampons by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley. In the study, 30 tampons from 14 brands were tested for 16 different metals — something that obviously no one expected or hoped to find in period products. However metals including arsenic, lead, mercury, zinc, nickel, copper and iron were found in varying quantities in all products tested. The tampons examined in the study are sold in the US, UK or EU, and included organic and non-organic varieties, as well as name-branded and store-branded ones. It sounds alarming but here’s what the findings really mean — and perhaps we don’t need to throw out our tampons just yet.
It’s important to note that there isn’t enough research to know whether the presence of metals affects the health of women and people who menstruate. Some metals have been linked to increasing the risk of conditions including dementia, infertility, diabetes and cancer. However, several of the metals found can be beneficial for the body. For example, many people take zinc or iron supplements on a daily basis. The researchers speculate that the metals could be finding their way into tampon products via contaminated cotton, or that some metals may be intentionally added during manufacturing to whiten materials or as antibacterial agents, for example.
Jenni Shearston, lead author of the study, said: “Despite this large potential for public health concern, very little research has been done to measure chemicals in tampons. To our knowledge, this is the first paper to measure metals in tampons. Concerningly, we found concentrations of all metals we tested for, including toxic metals like arsenic and lead.”
Should we be concerned?
Dr Aziza Sesay, an expert in gynaecological health, says we should look at the data in context, explaining: “The sample size is very small, and the way they tested for metals involved microwaving and using high temperatures — the vagina of course doesn’t get this hot, so whether or not those amounts of metals are going to be released into the vagina once the tampon is in is yet to be confirmed.” More testing is needed, she says, to determine whether these metals can be released and absorbed into the vagina, as well as any long-term effects. “The only thing we know for sure for now is that tampons can increase the risk of toxic shock syndrome if inserted for too long,” Dr Sesay adds. However she praises the fact that this study has been done, given how little research goes towards women’s health.
This balanced take on the research is echoed by Dr Amit Shah, a gynaecologist at Fertility Plus. Dr Shah adds: “It is worth noting that we are exposed to trace amounts of various metals in our everyday lives through food, water and air. The body has mechanisms to handle and eliminate small amounts of these substances.” Like Dr Sesay, Dr Shah thinks more research is needed.
Registered toxicologist Rani Ghosh says she understands the study “sounds alarming” but reassures us that “the mere detection of heavy metals does not necessarily imply a health risk”. Ghosh explains that toxicology is about “dose-response relationships”, meaning very low levels of these substances are unlikely to pose a significant health risk. “Tampons, like other personal care products, are subject to stringent regulatory standards,” she adds. “These regulations are designed to ensure that products are safe for use and that any contaminants are kept well below harmful levels.” She notes that trace amounts of heavy metals can sometimes be found in consumer products due to “environmental factors and the materials used in manufacturing”.
As frightening as this news might seem, more research is needed before any conclusive calls can be made about the use of tampons. The team at Berkeley began the project because so little research has been done into the actual material construction of tampons. Like so many areas of women’s and trans people’s health, there is a lack of credible medical literature out there. So on one hand, it’s great that researchers have started to bridge the gap. On the other hand, hearing the results without knowing much else might leave people feeling disempowered about their choices for managing their periods. As many as 50% to 80% of women and people who menstruate in the US use tampons each month, so this study has naturally caused concern about their safety.
“My advice to consumers is to remain calm, stay informed and continue using products from reputable brands that adhere to stringent safety standards with confidence,” Ghosh says. “Menstrual products play a very crucial role in improved quality of life and personal dignity, allowing users to stay independent and active throughout the month.” Of course, it’s extremely disappointing that the composition of tampons hasn’t been looked into before and that tampon users don’t have the full information about the products they rely on. But rest assured, until a large body of data says otherwise, the experts aren’t worried about people continuing to use tampons.