This Blogger's Side-By-Side Photos Prove How Deceiving Social Media Can Be

While there's nothing wrong with feeling inspired and motivated to work out by transformation photos you see on Instagram, it's also important to remember that not everything is as it seems. Social media can be a great way for people to share their favorite workouts and tips, but as Giorgetta said, it's not always the best representation of reality, and that can lead to unrealistic expectations for yourself and your body. Many of us carefully choose what we post online to present the best versions of ourselves, and that's okay — as long as we keep in mind that other people are likely doing the same, and there's no use in comparing your body to someone else's.