Not a transformation photo ??? These were taken a few seconds apart while I was at the beach the other day, the photo on the left is what I look like relaxed and not posing, basically how I look 99% of the time in a bikini! And the one on the right is how I look in good lighting, flexed and posing ? I wanted to share this because I know how it feels to go through Instagram and see photos of people looking amazing on the beach- which are usually planned and not candid, that's why they look so good. So don't get caught up on how they look and compare that to your everyday relaxed body. It is completely normal to not have abs or look lean all the time! Love the body you have in all its forms, especially when you see it in "bad" lighting, angles and completely relaxed. You are beautiful and shouldn't have to go through life disliking how you look! I hope you all have an amazing day ?☀️

A photo posted by Sara Puhto (@saggysara) on Jan 12, 2017 at 2:41am PST