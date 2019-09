At its best, social media is a great way to keep up wit all your friends — and it can be a source of motivation and inspiration. But if you've ever felt drained and disheartened by the seemingly perfect lives people display on their Instagram accounts, you're not alone. That's why fitness blogger Sara Puhto wants you to know that all the "perfection" you see on your feed could simply be a trick of the camera angle. In a side-by-side comparison of one photo taken directly after the other, Puhto explained that the ideal "beach body" can sometimes just come down to a well-angled pose. "These were taken a few seconds apart while I was at the beach the other day, the photo on the left is what I look like relaxed and not posing, basically how I look 99% of the time in a bikini!" she wrote on the caption. "And the one on the right is how I look in good lighting, flexed and posing."