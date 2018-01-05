If you've ever felt drained by your social-media feed, you aren't alone. The rise of social-media platforms over the past few years has brought with it some increasing anxieties over the effects of "digital diseases" like FOMO or internet addiction. And that's not to mention the sleep that you lose while scrolling endlessly through your Twitter feed.
But, as is the case for many things, social media is really what you make of it. We may not be able to delete those apps forever — nor should we have to — but we can always tailor our social media feeds to our needs. Let's face it: Many of us could probably name a handful of Instagram accounts we follow that don't always make us feel great. So why not replace them with ones that do make our day a little more positive and happy?
Click ahead for some Instagram accounts that make our days and motivate us to be the best versions of ourselves, in one way or another.