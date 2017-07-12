Your Body Wants You To Read This

Looking for what to do at the gym? Or maybe just a little motivation? Instagram can offer endless fitspiration — if you follow the right people, that is. That’s why we found 16 smart fitness experts who want to be your personal trainer. These pros, who are sought after by A-listers and athletes for their innovative, effective routines, are uploading their expertise (as well as plenty of inspirational shots) on a daily basis. Bonus: They are sharing the very same moves and tips they give their celebrity clients — but you get them for free. Just open your account and scroll for instant access to seemingly unlimited, effective workouts. Who says you need a gym to get fit?
Ahead, the top trainers on Instagram to follow immediately. These folks will motivate you to train smarter and feel better — and who knows, maybe our next roundup will include your account.
Read these stories next: