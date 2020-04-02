Ashley Graham On The Power Of Wearing Makeup In Isolation

Given the current health crisis, Graham acknowledges that everyone's economic situation is different, but she's trying her best to remain hopeful. "This is a good time to personally reconnect with people on a daily basis and check in regularly with my loved ones," she says. "My affirmations are also helpful, and a bit different than what I usually practice. Right now, it’s about reminding myself to not fear, take action, and that we're going to get through this together," she continues. "If you can, please stay home. Everyone has different circumstances, and there are people who do not have the privilege to stay home. We are grateful for those people, and must also do our part to stay healthy and safe."