Ashley Graham On The Power Of Wearing Makeup In Isolation

Your getting-ready routine has probably changed over the past three weeks, adjusting to the new normal that is not leaving the house. For some of us, self-care takes the form of skipping makeup altogether, but for supermodel and creative Ashley Graham, it's quite the opposite: Wearing makeup is keeping her spirits up through these uncertain times, providing a sense of both joy and stability.
Ahead, Graham gives us a peek into her life during the COVID-19 pandemic as she juggles caring for her two-month-old baby while hosting her candid celebrity podcast Pretty Big Deal — including her best tips for staying positive, and why pretty things like gold highlighter and blue eyeshadow are more essential than you think.
Stick To A Consistent Skin Routine
While Graham admits she hasn't been wearing makeup every single day during this time of self-isolation, she says that her skin-care routine has stayed consistent. "While I haven’t been wearing makeup every day, I do think that sticking to my routine during this time is important," she explains. "I’m trying to stick to my morning and evening skincare routines using my go-to products, like Vitamin C serum and SkinCeuticals daily moisturizer."
Find Makeup That Boosts Your Mood
Beyond being a content creator and entrepreneur, the supermodel recently partnered with Revlon as the face of the brand's new limited-edition Tropical Vibes collection, which launched last week (and is currently sold out). "When Revlon said they wanted to do a tropical makeup line, I channeled memories from my favorite trips and photoshoots, and from designing swimwear over the years," Graham says, adding that the ethos of the collection — which includes a lip gloss, eyeshadow palette, and body-glow highlighter — actually feels apropos in the current situation of global isolation. "I wanted to include a versatile range of shades that paid homage to the gorgeous colourful scenery and culture of the islands. I hope it brings some sunshine and warmth to people during this time when we’re all socially distancing."
Makeup might seem to some like an unnecessary luxury right now, but Graham is paying special attention to how it makes her feel. "Last week, I decided to do a full face of makeup using products from the Tropical Vibes collection, and it definitely boosted my creativity levels and helped lift my mood and spirit," she says. "Even creating a blue eyeliner using the shadow from the palette and applying it for my afternoon video meetings or dinner with my family helps bring some normalcy to this uncertain situation."
Make Time For Self-Care
Another way that Graham is finding peace during trying times is by loving on her new baby — and herself. "My son Isaac is now my number-one priority and is truly a source of unconditional love and happiness," Graham says. "As mothers, we willingly make a lot of sacrifices for our babies, but it’s important for the well-being of our families that we find time for self-care, too. Overnight hydrating skincare treatments are great because they work while we're both sleeping. My doula, Latham Thomas, has a line of products that I use daily. The Anointed Love Butter is heaven sent."
Try To Stay Positive & Connected
Given the current health crisis, Graham acknowledges that everyone's economic situation is different, but she's trying her best to remain hopeful. "This is a good time to personally reconnect with people on a daily basis and check in regularly with my loved ones," she says. "My affirmations are also helpful, and a bit different than what I usually practice. Right now, it’s about reminding myself to not fear, take action, and that we're going to get through this together," she continues. "If you can, please stay home. Everyone has different circumstances, and there are people who do not have the privilege to stay home. We are grateful for those people, and must also do our part to stay healthy and safe."
