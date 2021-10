I Felt Like I Was Failing The Fat Community When I Decided To Lose Weight

Now, let’s start by acknowledging that a person’s reasons for wanting to lose weight are never straightforward. And while we’re at it, let’s look at the fact that measures of weight are contested. BMI (body mass index), for example, which is often used as a measure of obesity, is not always accurate because of the calculations it makes based on a person’s height and weight. This isn’t just theoretical. We know that BMI overestimates fatness and health risks for Black people and underestimates health risks in Asian communities . This is not noted on the NHS website , which says only that "Black, Asian and other minority ethnic groups have a higher risk of developing some long-term (chronic) conditions, such as type 2 diabetes" – implying that you should actually be more mindful of your BMI if you are not white. Then there is the fact that so much of the research around BMI focuses on people assigned male at birth, not taking into account the ways that fat percentage differs for people assigned female at birth