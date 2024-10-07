I Can’t Get Enough Of Ellis Brooklyn’s Vanilla Milk Body Oil

As for the process of transforming an existing scent from an alcohol base to an oil one, Shapiro reveals that the journey of keeping the scent consistent was less challenging than you may think. “The Vanilla Milk scent actually lives better in a non-alcoholic base,” she explains — perfect for those who want a longer-lasting fragrance. “If you smell a lactonic [milky or creamy] scent too early after spraying a perfume, you may get turned off by what people say are ‘sour’ notes. If you wait a few seconds, the alcohol will evaporate and you're left with a gorgeous creamy fragrance.”