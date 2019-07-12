Beauty Editor-Approved Skin Care You Can Buy On Amazon Prime

Whether you're still freeloading off your parents' Amazon account info (crossing your fingers at every login that they didn't change the password) or you've splurged on your own subscription, it's an open secret that Prime is a game-changer. Well, gird your loins, people, because Prime Day is almost here — and we have all the beauty products worth adding to cart.
More than just a foolproof way to save money on practical yet unsexy items like phone cases and makeup wipes (hello, Add-on Items), that little blue "Prime" logo means free, guaranteed two-day shipping on high-end finds steals like trendy Fila dad sneakers and Dior lip balm. If you haven't ventured down the rabbit hole of Amazon Prime's Beauty & Personal Care section in a few months, you're in for a happy surprise, because it's gotten a really good recently — and just in time for the two-day shopping event of the summer. There are still those low-key indie finds, but now you can get your Aztec clay mask with your favorite pack of makeup wipes and a hangover-curing jade roller — it's all Prime-able.