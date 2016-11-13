Yas! A Special Outdoor Voices Promotion For R29 Readers

You never want something until you can't have it. So each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
One thing's for sure: Outdoor Voices' leggings and other "Doing Things" staples have become the ultimate signifier that you can be into fashion and physical activity simultaneously. In fact, on the weekends, you can catch us wearing the brand pretty much 24/7, whether or not we're actually hitting the gym. (Because walking to brunch counts as doing something, right?)
While we wait for the brand's holiday collection (Outdoor Voices tells us it's dropping soon!), we've been eyeing the "Best Sellers" tab on its site to see what we need to scoop up before they're gone. Though it may still be slightly too soon to start dropping holiday hints to our family and friends, after the week we Americans have endured, we're going to go out on a limb and say we deserve some new joggers — you know, as a treat-yo'self kind of thing. And at under $100, there's no doubt anyone will get their cost-per-wear out of these super-soft bottoms — which probably explains why they're selling so fast.
If you're thinking of clicking "buy" for a pair of these pants, we've got good news: You can enter R29DOINGTHINGS at checkout for $25 off your order and two free OV hats with purchase (while supplies last) through 11:59 p.m. EST on November 23. So click on to shop the sweats of your dreams, along with some similar options. And be sure to watch this space for some Outdoor Voices newness.
