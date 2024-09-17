As I always recommend doing when shopping a brand online (whether it’s for the first time or just the first time in a while), I took a good look at Reformation’s extended size chart before placing my order. Based on its measurements, I got both the skirt and the vest-style top in a 22. (For reference, I'm typically a 20, but often size up on products that are more fitted in the bust.) The mini fit perfectly, and was comfortable to wear throughout the day — I just added some little neutral slip shorts underneath to prevent accidental exposure while walking up subway stairs. The button-down top was just as cute in person as it is online, but it did gap a bit through the bust on me.I’m not overly surprised — I’m an M cup, after all! — but if I was ordering again, I’d size up to the 24, especially now that I know the strap detail on the back lets you adjust how nipped in the waist area is. (The 22 was workable, and actually got me a ton of compliments, both from friends and strangers on the street.)