If you’re looking for consciously-made clothing that reads more cool than granola, Reformation is always one of my top recommendations. Since launching extended sizing as part of its permanent assortment in 2019, its plus-size category has continued to expand. It still has the pretty, romantic dresses that the brand has come to be known for, but it also makes separates, denim, and cute, casual co-ords.
The most recent release is full of pieces perfect for transitional dressing, but, unfortunately, most of its extended size range isn't available in stores — so, I tried out three looks to test their fit and how they wear.
As anyone who has spent early September in NYC can tell you, summer lingers far past Labor Day here — but that doesn’t stop me from wanting to explore fall fashion. If you’re also ready for autumnal vibes but want to stay cool, this fun linen set is a great option, especially in this rich “Sundried Tomato” hue.
As I always recommend doing when shopping a brand online (whether it’s for the first time or just the first time in a while), I took a good look at Reformation’s extended size chart before placing my order. Based on its measurements, I got both the skirt and the vest-style top in a 22. (For reference, I'm typically a 20, but often size up on products that are more fitted in the bust.) The mini fit perfectly, and was comfortable to wear throughout the day — I just added some little neutral slip shorts underneath to prevent accidental exposure while walking up subway stairs. The button-down top was just as cute in person as it is online, but it did gap a bit through the bust on me.I’m not overly surprised — I’m an M cup, after all! — but if I was ordering again, I’d size up to the 24, especially now that I know the strap detail on the back lets you adjust how nipped in the waist area is. (The 22 was workable, and actually got me a ton of compliments, both from friends and strangers on the street.)
Trousers are a staple, transcending their past business-casual connotations to become a key piece of some of the best casual looks. Fit is so important, though, which makes finding a good pair in plus that much harder.
I read Reformation’s sizing notes on this style and decided to go with my usual size (20) in its Mason Trouser instead of sizing up. That was the right move: The 20 fits comfortably and flows well on me, even when I’m feeling bloated. (A very real consideration when it comes to pants!) The pleated detail on the front both looks sharp and provides ease in the belly area, which adds to the comfort without taking away from the tailored aesthetic. The 29.5” length is too long on my 5’4” frame, but, fortunately, Reformation provides complimentary alterations, including hemming, on their garments, so I plan to take this pair in to get them shortened soon.
I paired the flowy trousers with the brand’s form-fitting Dusk Top to balance out the proportions, and I love the end result: simple but chic, and perfect for a day that started with running errands and ended at a fashion week event. This top is stretchy without feeling flimsy, and is the type of versatile piece I can see getting a lot of repeat wear in my wardrobe. My usual 2x was perfect, so don’t worry about sizing up.
I feel like you can’t talk about Reformation without including its popular structured-yet-flowy sundresses. This style is almost synonymous with the brand in my mind, and it doesn’t disappoint in extended sizes. I got the 22in hopes that sizing up would accommodate my bust, and it absolutely did. The fit was spot-on, and even the stitched cup detail had enough depth to actually work on me (something that pretty much never happens). Even more impressive? Despite being a soft construction, with no wires built in, the bodice has enough structure to go braless — even with a very full bust! To me, that signals that Reformation really did the work to get their plus fit right, something I always appreciate.
The Nadira is one of their staple styles and comes in multiple colorways, but this dark floral is my favorite for fall and could make an excellent autumn wedding guest dress.