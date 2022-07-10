Story from Fashion

Paris Couture Week Street Style Proves Pink Is This Summer’s Top Colour

Frances Solá-Santiago
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Thanks to trends like colourblocking, aura prints, and bedazzled clothing, fashion has definitely looked brighter over the past few months. And the street style at Paris Couture Week — which ended on Thursday — confirmed that the latest dopamine-inducing trend is Barbiecore
The aesthetic, which has garnered over 8 million views on TikTok, was first spotted on the autumn 2022 runways thanks to designers like Valentino, Giambattista Valli, Rodarte, and Chanel who took on pink as the dominant hue in their collections. Combined with fashion’s current affinity for platform heels, chunky jewelry, mini skirts, and party dresses, pink’s dominance has everyone thinking they’re living in a Barbie world. 
At Paris Couture Week, attendees took the memo, wearing head-to-toe black outfits adorned with hot pink hats and shoes, monochrome neon pink suits, and black tube tops paired with pastel pink micro mini skirts. There were also pink tulle frocks and hot pink handbags that looked borrowed from the closet of the Mattel doll. 
Ahead, the best Paris Couture Week street style looks for channelling the latest pink craze. 
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
The tube top renaissance is in full swing.
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Classic tailoring-meets-Barbiecore extravagance in one outfit.
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Sometimes pops of colour are enough to channel your Barbie fantasies.
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
It's the matching dress and eyeshadow for me.
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Platforms? Check. Fun flower top? Check. Barbie vibes are intact.
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
The category is Madonna's "Material Girl"-meets-'80s Barbie.
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Never underestimate the power of a top with a train.
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
A frothy gown for a real-life doll.
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
When in doubt, just grab a colourful blazer.
Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images.
This is how you match multiple shades of pink in one look.

