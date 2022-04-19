Our Fashion Editor On How To Be A Hat Person

The year is 2011. Vanessa Hudgens has made a serious case for the fedora and the Kate Moss baker boy look is all over Pinterest. It was at that point that you decided to try a hat for yourself – either branding yourself a hat person from there on out or vehemently rejecting all forms of headwear forever.
I am a hat person and always have been, ever since I was allowed to choose my own clothes for school. I’m partial to a wide brim, will experiment with buckets and go wild for beanie season every October without fail. People have always told me I look good in hats and, of course, I do not take compliments lightly.
If you’re not a hat person, you’ve probably blamed it on factors like having too small or too big a head (this is what sizes are for); too round a face (that's where different styles come in); or not being able to pull it off (this is all about energy, sis).
In the spirit of rediscovering and experimenting with our style ahead of festivals, garden parties and summer holidays, I'm delighted to share with you a guide to hat styles of the season, including the ones that are currently on my wish list.
Cowboy Hats
If the return of Western fashion is any indication, cowboy hats are no longer reserved for fancy dress parties and Texans. It's a bold style that makes for the strongest of looks when styled well. Pair your printed cowboy hat (like this one from ASOS) with a solid jacket, bright coloured dress and – if you're wanting to really lean into it – cowboy boots. With a single-colour hat, go wild in bold prints and big silhouettes. Perfect for festival season.
Baker Boy Hats
I know what you're thinking: Oliver Twist. But let me reframe your mindset by reminding you of Britney and Christina's iconic style from the early '00s. Baker boy hats are a lot cooler than they get credit for and seeing as they fall perfectly in line with the Y2K trend, I'd definitely consider them a summer fashion win. Wear your baker boy with your hair down or in a messy low bun and pair with complementary Y2K 'fits like double denim, dungarees or a crop top and skirt.
Rancher Hats
The key difference between a rancher and a fedora is its straight, stiff brim, which offers ranchers a bit more edge. While fedoras give off cheugy vibes, ranchers are your ticket to boho chic without the infinity sign tattoo (no offence to anyone who has one). Australian brand Lack of Color is one of my faves for wide-brim hats (see my cream rancher above) and they're all made with 100% wool.
Bucket Hats
Bucket hats have forced their way into mainstream fashion over the last few years and even though it took me a while, I'm finally on that bandwagon, too. Great for both park and city days, bucket hats are a perfect mix of the skater and Y2K aesthetics. This washed denim cap from AllSaints will pair well with a matching triple-denim outfit, a long trench with jeans, or cargo pants and a plain tee.
Visors
Now I'll admit, I've had hesitations about visors for a long time – all I can picture is me as a frail old lady looking like a hopeless tourist. But there are some serious benefits to visors, including less chance of hat hair and more space in your suitcase for holidays abroad. This contemporary visor from Athens-based brand Blanc is all you need for a big statement – just pair with your cottagecore best.
Fisherman Hats
Similar to a bucket hat but equipped with chin straps, fisherman hats are even more cottagecore-appropriate than the visor above. This Shrimps hat looks gorgeous in a check print but print and colourway options are endless when it comes to this functional style – from brands like & Other Stories and Rains. Plus, it'll stay on your head during all those unexpected winds this spring and summer.