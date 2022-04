Our Fashion Editor On How To Be A Hat Person

I know what you're thinking: Oliver Twist. But let me reframe your mindset by reminding you of Britney and Christina's iconic style from the early '00s. Baker boy hats are a lot cooler than they get credit for and seeing as they fall perfectly in line with the Y2K trend , I'd definitely consider them a summer fashion win. Wear your baker boy with your hair down or in a messy low bun and pair with complementary Y2K 'fits like double denim dungarees or a crop top and skirt.