The word cheugy and its origin story are rife with contradictions. According to The New York Times article, the creator coined “cheugy” when she was a teenager in 2013, and it caught on among her classmates and camp friends. “Everyone in our sorority knows the word cheugy,” one of the creators added. Of course, some might argue that everything about sororities is undeniably cheugy. As the second Urban Dictionary entry, published a few days after The New York Times article, says, the word was coined by a now 23-year-old white woman, “on whom the irony is apparently lost.”