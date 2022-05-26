“Not only the denial of equal access, [but] the denial of medically necessary health care is incredibly detrimental to these young people,” Cox says. And while it may feel like seeing a Barbie stocked on the shelves of their local store — or advertised on Instagram ads or TV — might not do much, Cox believes it can help young trans people know they’re not alone (along with, of course, changes in legislation). “For them to be able to see this Barbie doll in the likeness of a trans person in this moment, I hope [it] gives them hope,” she says. “When I was a kid, I didn't have access to gender-affirming care. We lived in a world that deeply stigmatised trans people. I didn't even really understand that it was possible for me to be my authentic self. I grew up in that world, and now I have a Barbie doll. So anything is possible.”