Kelly Green Isn’t Going Anywhere This Autumn

By the time lockdown finally lifted, every person and their dog was ready for #hotvaxsummer. As the summer of love took hold, we began to think once again about our 'out out' outfits and what we could wear now that we were free to explore the outdoors as we pleased. The answer, it was collectively decided, was anything in Kelly green.
The shade optimised the bright, shiny beginnings of the post-quarantine world, demanding the attention that fashion addicts had been craving after a year of sweats. Whether it was a strappy dress, a heeled sandal or a leather clutch, the punchy shade was everywhere, having started its journey on past seasons' catwalks. Debuting at Bottega Veneta’s Spring 2021 show, Kelly green appeared in a number of monochromatic looks, with a strong focus on attention-pulling accessories.
From there, the shade hit the stratosphere as The Attico’s neon-hued Devon mules became the It shoe among Instagram royalty (see: Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber). Then there was the emergence of The Frankie Shop’s sell-out Melody shirt, which influencers including Grece Ghanem and Ellen Claesson proved to be the ideal way to heighten any casual ‘fit. While the shade quickly cemented itself as the go-to summer 2021 look, its reign at the top of the colour pyramid is only just beginning.
As we head into autumn, bright apple greens are still everywhere (including on this showstopping 'fit from Cardi B). On the high street, the trend is now switching gears to cosy knitwear and statement scarves, cutting through the sea of greys and blacks with a dopamine-inducing injection of colour. And with Kelly green appearing on a slew of Spring '22 catwalks, like Rejina Pyo and Acne Studios, the hue looks set to stick around for some time yet.
To take a look at the best cold weather-ready pieces the trend has to offer, click through the slideshow ahead…
