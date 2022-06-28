The Australian TikTokers You Need For The Ultimate FYP

TikTok has slowly and surely taken over our lives. Its videos have even infiltrated the social media activity of people who don't have the app (we see you lurking on Instagram Reels).
Many of us have a love-hate relationship with the video-based app (hello, addiction) but we tend to lean towards the former; we just can't get enough.
TikTok is to thank for the glut of questionable wellness hacks, incredible and unexpected beauty tips and educational content that are accessible through the swipe of a finger.
Whether you're there to have a laugh, become inspired, or find community, Australia's TikTok creators are there to help. Here are our current favourite accounts that are well-deserving of a follow.