Quince Is A Gold Mine For Affordable Travel Outfits

At this point, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to call us hardcore Quince devotees. With an eye on quality essentials at approachable price points, the fashion and lifestyle brand has been putting out smash hit after smash hit, from silk shirts that can be machine washed to well-made hardshell suitcases that basically sell out the minute they get restocked.
If you’ve yet to add a Quince item or two to your vacation outfit rotation, you’re seriously missing out. The brand boasts a truly plentiful mix of stylish staples — think breezy summer dresses to throw on when you want to make zero effort — and trusty pieces to keep you comfortable for any length of journey, such as matching sweatsuits and buttery travel pants. All of this is delivered at fantastic value for money, considering the source of some of its fabrics (a European linen dress for under $50? Such a steal).
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best new buys from Quince’s Summer Vacation Checklist section. Whether you’re looking for a flirty sundress to kick off your European summer or some cute swimwear to lounge by the pool, we’ve got you covered.
Best Quince Linen Clothing For Travel
Is there a more effortlessly chic material that telepaths "carefree summer vacay" than linen? There's a reason this fabric is our top favorite for travel outfits — it's soft and structured and still looks like a million bucks when wrinkled (in fact, I personally prefer a slightly crumpled look of a linen shirt. It's giving "I just spent all day lounging by the beach"). Quince is one of our go-tos for cute linen pieces since the brand exclusively uses 100% flax sourced from Europe, a sustainable raw material that can grow naturally without any artificial irrigation. This button-front dress is a timeless staple for many trips to come, thanks to a classic A-line silhouette and an adjustable waist belt.
More Quince linen clothing
Best Quince Travel Pants
We know how much our readers love a good pair of travel pants that are not leggings, and Quince has more than delivered in that department. Its Ultra-Stretch Ponte Straight Leg Pant is an all-time travel MVP in our book, balancing a more dressy style with an ultra-comfy four-way stretch. The product copy on the site describes it best: It's as if dress pants and yoga pants had a baby. Also worth a mention are the pants from the Mongolian Cashmere line and the SuperSoft Fleece line — the blanket-like softness will make you never want to take them off.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Shop more Quince travel pants
Best Quince Swimwear
PSA: Quince has launched a swimwear category just in time for pool season, and it's every bit as cute and functional as you'd expect. Our eyes are on this wrapped number, made with fade-resistant Italian material, to take the top bestseller spot. The sewn-in cups and adjustable side tie are just the type of thoughtful details that win us over. Other pieces with serious sellout potential are the crochet coverups and a ruffled one-piece with a flirty low back.
Shop more Quince swimwear
Best Quince Summer Dresses
Finding the perfect summer vacation dress is not the easiest task, that's why we immediately bookmarked this tiered confection, which comes in a vermillion that just screams "Aperol spritz." The fact that it's made of organic, breathable cotton and has pockets? Chef's kiss. We also recommend having a look through the brand's Tencel line (which our team has previously called the ultimate summer dress) if you are after a cuddlier, PJ-like material.
Shop more Quince summer dresses
Best Quince Washable Silk Clothing
Quince's washable silk slip dress is what really put the brand on the top, and it's not hard to see why: The 100% mulberry silk feels so luxurious against the skin and drapes beautifully. The fact that it's machine washable (in cold water) and retails for a fraction of what other brands are charging makes this a no-brainer purchase. This summer, the brand has updated its silk dress silhouette with a cowl neckline, which looks incredible on people with fuller busts compared to the original design. We also love the new washable silk halter top that gives a dinner-out-on-the-town kind of vibe.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Shop more Quince washable silk clothing
Best Quince Tops For Travel
When you're on the road, your capsule wardrobe is expected to pull multiple shifts — you need a top that looks good with jeans or leggings yet shape-shifts into an elegant going-out top when paired with a dressier pant or a maxi skirt. This one-shoulder knit crop top is versatile enough to tick all these boxes, while keeping you looking put-together from day to night.
Shop more Quince travel tops
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.