Quince Is A Gold Mine For Affordable Travel Outfits

We know how much our readers love a good pair of travel pants that are not leggings, and Quince has more than delivered in that department. Its Ultra-Stretch Ponte Straight Leg Pant is an all-time travel MVP in our book, balancing a more dressy style with an ultra-comfy four-way stretch. The product copy on the site describes it best: It's as if dress pants and yoga pants had a baby. Also worth a mention are the pants from the Mongolian Cashmere line and the SuperSoft Fleece line — the blanket-like softness will make you never want to take them off.