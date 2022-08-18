You know Quince for its iconic slip dresses and airy linen duvet sets, and R29 readers and editors are obsessed with the budget-friendly-meets-luxe label. Now, the San Francisco-based brand has ventured away from its signature washable silk dresses and skirts as well as its best-selling European linen to create a new eco-friendly workout line. Quince's Activewear Collection guarantees premium, sustainable athletic wear without the hefty cost — items start at only $20.
Quince's moisture-wicking, quick-drying, odor-repelling, and four-way stretch activewear is made out of premium fabrics woven from post-consumer recycled polyester. Whoa, whoa — what does that mean? Approximately, seven two-liter plastic Coke or Sprite bottles go into each piece instead of a landfill. Pretty wild to think about, but it's true. That's not all, its new line is three-way certified by the Global Recycle Standard, OEKO-TEX Standard 100, and Bluesign. These are all stamps of approval from organizations that follow the industry's sustainable efforts.
So revamp your entire workout selections for new elevated and sustainable items for a fraction of the traditional retail price. Shop a matching bra and legging set for $60! Scroll ahead to see the few looks we've set aside for you all. Besides ultra-soft leggings and supportive bras, the collection features bike shorts, breathable tank tops, sleek hoodies, and airy dresses galore.
Whether you're going to a yoga class or for a quick run, opt for a stretchy four-way legging and sports bra set. The pair is designed for low- to medium-intensity workouts, so expect them in your weekly lineup. Even better, there's a wide range of hues to choose from. You can find neutral shades, like oatmeal and charcoal gray, and more pigmented tones, like rose pink and olive green. It's the creative activewear set to mix and match to your heart's content.
Behold the magical blend between fashionable and functional athletic gear. Jump, run, and play to the fullest with a breathable and moisture-wicking polyester and spandex dress. You'll be cool and breezy on and off the court with thin straps and a delicate racerback style. Plus, for all you phone fanatics, don't worry. You don't have to leave your phone in your bag, as it has built-in shorts and pockets designed for that.
If you're more of a hoodie-and-shorts type of athlete, Quince has got you covered. The brand offers a whole head-to-toe Flowknit getup of a full-zip hoodie, shorts, and a cropped V-neck tank. Therefore, the fashionistas can tap into the trendy matching sweatsuit look for their next run.
I have a pair of joggers assigned for quick midday pick-me-ups, an Uber Eats order, or package delivery. However, when it comes to the gym? Not so friendly. Yet, with Quince's performance jogger, you can now do all the above and go for a leisurely walk or low-intensity workout. It's the best of both worlds. In addition, the joggers are made out of the brand's signature ultra-soft Flowknit fabric, so you'll get that slim but relaxed-fit silhouette — ideal for everyday pants.
