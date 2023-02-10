This Just In: Quince’s Sold-Out Suitcase Is Back In Stock

You never want something until you can't have it. On The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for waitlists, and keep tabs on restocks.
A suitcase is something we consider a long-term buy. It's a sizeable investment, and a durable one will hopefully last you a good few years. Unless there is a big sale going on, it's quite unusual for a certain line of luggage to sell out like hotcakes. Quince's suitcases, however, are the total exception.
Advertisement
Believe us when we say that this is a highly coveted item. In fact, we have often tried to include Quince in our roundup of the best rolling luggage on the market, but it would be out of stock by the time we publish the story. Take a closer look at the brand's track record, and it becomes less surprising: Our readers have long appreciated its offering of affordable and high-quality basics, from jewelry to wardrobe essentials to dreamy bedding.
That same approach has carried over to the brand's travel product line. Now that the check-in suitcase is back in stock after a long hiatus, it is time to strike. Read on to see what all the hype is about.
This product had a few attributes that immediately jumped out to me, a travel writer who has spent a lot of time reviewing suitcases (and combing through other people's reviews). Firstly, the hardshell exterior is made of polycarbonate, which is the most durable and lightweight option out there. The wheels also carry some serious credentials: The Hinomoto 360-degree spinner wheels are made in Japan and have been praised by reviewers for their smooth swiveling and near silence when in motion.
Advertisement
Other specs are also comparable to higher-end alternatives, such as the sleek YKK zippers, internal compression function, waterproof lining, and a detachable laundry bag. There is also a free scruff remover to keep the appearance in top shape. According to the brand, the 26-inch case can comfortably hold nine to 12 outfits. The roller comes in two colors, a matte black and an oatmeal-tan color.
The secret sauce behind the suitcase's sought-after status seems to be the amazing value. Many reviewers have remarked on the fact that the retail price of $179.90 is more than 50% cheaper than designer options with very similar features. Some hardcore fans have even mentioned returning all the other more expensive suitcases they have bought in favor of this one.
As Katherine, a reviewer, puts it: "I bought the carry-on suitcase and I loved it, so I bought the check-in size. It is simple and understated in design, which I love. It is definitely high quality and fits a ton of stuff. I am hoping not to need to buy another suitcase for many, many years."
As we publish this story, the carry-on size has already sold out again (see, we told you). But, there is still time to snap up the larger check-in suitcase. If you have been on the lookout for affordable luggage with luxury quality, don't miss out on this opportunity before it inevitably goes out of stock.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.