Headgear Is The Secret To A Perfect Outfit

The arrival of summer means longer days, less clothing, and chilled wine (for me, at least). For some, summer is also the season for rebounding from awkward DIY hair experiments. Remember when growing out bangs used to be the biggest seasonal hair hurdle? Well, shout out to all the micro beauty trends on TikTok because now folx are growing out their very visible invisible layers or just realizing they took the butterfly haircut way too literally. Then there’s dealing with increasing temps and humidity in some locales. Help us!