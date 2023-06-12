33 Under-$100 Buys R29 Editors Tried & Loved In May

ADVERTISEMENT
Somehow, we’re already halfway through 2023. (Is that a good thing or a bad thing? I can’t tell.) Anyway, with May behind us and summer on the horizon, it’s time for a fresh batch of our monthly MVPs — aka the best stuff that R29 shopping editors bought and loved last month. Call it reverse gatekeeping.
For the latest roundup of our under-$100 favorites, we’ve corralled an A+ assortment of gems to make summer 2023 your best one yet. From the ultimate status tumbler to the Barbiecore pink lemonade we’ll be sipping on repeat, dare we say we knocked it out of the park — again? We’ll let you be the judge, though. See for yourself by perusing 33 of our editor-approved finds from the past month in the slides to come.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
