15 Under-$100 Holiday Gifts To Buy At Nordstrom Rack

Not to stress anyone out, but holiday shopping season is officially here — that is, if you're the non-procrastinator crossing names off the gift list at a reasonable and (at the moment) unhurried pace. The reward for securing your holiday gifts ahead of time? Massive savings, of course. That's because when you're still in perusal mode, there's no need to impulsively buy things that are way out of your budget. For those of us who have been in the know for quite some time now, Nordstrom Rack is absolutely one of those holiday gifting destinations that always delivers super-thoughtful, super-affordable gems.
You really don't need to look hard, either — the options are abundant, many of which are under $100, under $25, and even under $10. It's all part of the retailer's More Reasons to Rack initiative, which is the brand's commitment to expanding price and product offerings across all categories. Essentially, it means you're able to truly maximize your dollars when it comes to stocking up on giftables at Nordstrom Rack.
In an effort to whet your appetite as we barrel through to the Thanksgiving Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend shopping extravaganza — for Nordstrom Rack, it's known as Rack Friday Clearance — we've gone ahead and hand-selected 15 under-$100 items that this shopping editor is personally eyeing this holiday. (TL;DR: Someone please buy these for me.) And at such low price points, rest assured you're already getting the best deal you possibly can — no haggling or googling promo codes necessary.
Gifts Under $25
A cutie mini basket for placing precious trinkets in. Nordstrom Rack has many macrame and woven home goods options from the brand Trinketree, the majority of which are under $10.
Available in three gemstone options, these under-$10 Madewell crawler studs only look more expensive than they really are. Other big-name jewelry brands you can find at Nordstrom Rack include Kate Spade New York, Kendra Scott, and Baublebar.
The quest for great skin has never come at a better price. You can also find the likes of Clinique moisturizers, Origins masks, and Conair skin-care gadgets all at wildly discounted prices within these shopping pages.
Obtain the sweet smell of someone who has scored luxury fragrances at a deal. "Bought this for my boyfriend as he loves the scents but wasn’t sure if he’d want a full size, so I got this so he could give them all a test drive! He hasn’t opened it yet but I know he will love it, it’s perfect!" writes reviewer soleilsolell.
A well-designed coatigan always has a soft spot on the gift list. Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars, this oversize jacket has reviewers raving. "I saw this online and immediately fell in love !! Runs a little bit big, so I recommend one size down!!" Another reviewer recommends it as a great staple either for a casual or workplace setting.
Gifts $26–$50
An actual raspberry beret...in cashmere! (This hat comes in an array of colors.) A cute and simple way to bring a little je ne sais quoi into your overall look.
Something about the waffle texture makes this robe feel more elevated, no? With its above-knee length, kimono sleeves, and side pockets, this robe also happens to be a chic piece to "waffle" around the house in.
This is from UGG, so you know the inside is lined with the good, fluffy stuff. And, if this pair happens to sell out at any point, just know that Nordstrom Rack has plenty more style options to spare.
We may be headed for winter, but for some on your gift list, spring is always the thing. Luckily, this highly rated fragrance with a 4.7 out of 5 stars and 312 reviews is forever in bloom. "I literally can’t stop buying this daisy perfume ! Seriously I’m obsessed with it ! I love when I’m walking and people ask me what perfume I’m wearing," writes an enthused reviewer.
You can never go wrong with gifting something fleece-y for the holidays. Scoring a perfect 5 stars, one reviewer says it's an "adorable soft shacket" for a neutral. They also mention it runs slightly big, which may be ideal for layering, so choose your size wisely.
Gifts $51–$100
Nothing feels as good as a foot that goes into an UGG slipper. This is a fan favorite with a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars and 144 reviews. "So these are not the prettiest slipper[s] but boy are they toasty and functional and perfect if you have a narrow foot/heel as the strap keeps the foot in place," writes one reviewer. "Overall the fit true to size and comfort level is great. The hard sole is perfect for wearing outdoors … I see a lot of peeps wearing these on airplanes."
Believe it or not, you can score a handful of beloved New Balances at way-under-market prices. These have more of a classic everyday vibe, but you can also find plenty options for running or other athletic activities at Nordstrom Rack.
Coffee fiends are sure to appreciate this caffeine-churning gadget. One well-buzzed reviewer writes, "Cold brew in minutes .... this is helping me out the door faster in the morning and what a clear delicious brew it makes. really happy with my purchase."
A chic jacket for the guy on your list. (Also a chic jacket you could score for yourself.) The slight utilitarian silhouette, the quilted design, the front patch pockets — it's a piece of outerwear that's bound to remain versatile and timeless.
For a beauty gizmo that normally costs $200, this one's a true steal. It uses natural light energy to combat aging and inflammation all from the comfort of one's couch.
