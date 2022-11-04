15 Under-$100 Holiday Gifts To Buy At Nordstrom Rack

Nothing feels as good as a foot that goes into an UGG slipper. This is a fan favorite with a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars and 144 reviews. "So these are not the prettiest slipper[s] but boy are they toasty and functional and perfect if you have a narrow foot/heel as the strap keeps the foot in place," writes one reviewer. "Overall the fit true to size and comfort level is great. The hard sole is perfect for wearing outdoors … I see a lot of peeps wearing these on airplanes."