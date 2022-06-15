The Under-$100 Items R29 Shopping Editors Bought In May

Annnd, we're back. The R29 Shopping team has returned with another splendid assortment of our under-$100 favorites. If April was all about home decor and timeless attire, May is all about kitchen basics, beauty products, and self-care. Close your browser's 20 shopping tabs aside and trust the team that lives by the motto "shop till you drop."
This month, we're introducing you to a whimsical rainbow knife set and an easy-yet-powerful frother. (The latter will change your go-to $7 coffee.) Self-care is also at the top of the list — as it always should be. Take a gander, and treat yourself from a sea of skin-care items like cleansers, serums, light creams, and even a sun rescue balm (begone, you painful sunburns).
Ahead, find your new treasured piece among the editors' picks. We don't blame you if you decide to go on a mini shopping spree.
