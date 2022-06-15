The Under-$100 Items R29 Shopping Editors Bought In May

This month, we're introducing you to a whimsical rainbow knife set and an easy-yet-powerful frother. (The latter will change your go-to $7 coffee.) Self-care is also at the top of the list — as it always should be. Take a gander, and treat yourself from a sea of skin-care items like cleansers, serums, light creams, and even a sun rescue balm (begone, you painful sunburns).