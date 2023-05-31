The Summer Fashion Items Our Team Tried & Loved In May

ADVERTISEMENT
By this time of the year, closets have been overhauled and swimsuits are out of storage. It also means it's time to start adding some summer fashion must-haves to our wardrobes.
With trends like metallic cowboy boots and maxi denim skirts, this summer promises to deliver some memorable fashion moments. And while the plethora of warm-weather styles bouncing around might seem confusing, our editors are focused on trying out the ones that are worth the long-term investment.
From worth-the-price jeans to travel-friendly bags and on-the-go sandals, here are the best items our team tried and loved last month.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.