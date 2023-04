We don't know about you, but the warm weather has put us all in a joyful get-up-and-dance mood. We're ready to shed our stuffy jackets and old shoes and prance around in whimsical airy dresses and shiny new shoes. Let's say you already took a deep dive into the latest spring must-haves , but have you picked out metallic attire? The shiny, shimmering material is one of spring 2023's biggest fashion trends , and party-ready metallic shoes are one of our favorite ways to embrace it — whether it's a pair of sandals, heels, sneakers, flats, or boots.