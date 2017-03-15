With winter disappearing into the rear-view mirror — on the calendar, at least — it's time to straighten out our off-duty weekend wardrobe for spring. Office wear tends to rely on pieces we can style year-round, but our after-hours aesthetic requires some extra love season to season. On our checklist this spring? All the brights, whites, and florals found in Nordstrom's romantic new arrivals. To keep things simple, we rounded up 10 must-haves you should pull into rotation ASAP. From a scalloped playsuit and baby-pink mules to a breezy moto jacket and wildflower frock, these buys will have your arsenal blooming in no time.
