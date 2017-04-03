Since you (likely) spend five out of the seven days of the week at the office, creating some type of rhythm or routine for getting dressed each morning is the easiest way to satiate any lack of creativity or boredom with your clothing. And, the easiest way to do that is to create a workwear wardrobe that you can easily mix-and-match, day-after-day. That way, even when you've had the worst night's sleep and feel like putting zero effort into your outfit, you can essentially reach eyes-closed into your closet and still come up with something that looks cool and professional.