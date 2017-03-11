There are the more functional items on the shopping list, like a rain jacket, and then the more style-forward essentials, like a good mule or sheer sock. But what's most important is that these pieces are versatile enough to be worn now, while transitioning, and come spring (or even summer), too. So, we're rounding up the must-have staples for right now that you should scoop up sooner rather than later. Click on to make transitional dressing a walk in the park (which you should also do as soon as it's warm enough!).