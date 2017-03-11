Transitional dressing can sound pretty intimidating. It kind of feels like, "Wait, I have a winter wardrobe, and a summer wardrobe, and now I need something in between the two?!" Yep. But, it doesn't have to be scary and it doesn't have to mean scrapping your existing clothing in exchange for some weird, in-between season shopping. But, there are a few essentials you should have on hand to transition seamlessly from winter to spring, for both practicality and style purposes.
There are the more functional items on the shopping list, like a rain jacket, and then the more style-forward essentials, like a good mule or sheer sock. But what's most important is that these pieces are versatile enough to be worn now, while transitioning, and come spring (or even summer), too. So, we're rounding up the must-have staples for right now that you should scoop up sooner rather than later. Click on to make transitional dressing a walk in the park (which you should also do as soon as it's warm enough!).