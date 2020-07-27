8 Sustainable Wardrobe Swaps Worth Trying On

Although shopping habits have been turned upside over the past few months, we’re still in the market for pieces that fit our new quarantine lifestyle (goodbye, wedding-guest dress; hello, diaphanous house gown). Only now more than ever, we've been reconsidering how what we buy impacts the state of the world as we know it. To start, we crafted a sustainable-swap guide for wardrobes that ultimately do less harm and more good.
Discover the eco-friendly and low-impact alternatives to top style staples: including everything from recycled workout wear to sneakers, closed-loop t-shirt subscriptions, raw denim, and more. Before you write this collection off as a bunch of highfalutin luxury eco-wear, hit pause; because we populated the ahead slides with the most affordable options we could find. So, as you venture out into the World Wide Web for the rest of 2020's reimagined shopping adventures, use this collection as an eco-conscious tool for making more meaningful purchase decisions whenever possible.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.