Now That You've Marie Kondo'd Your Closet, Shop These 23 Spring Wardrobe Essentials

It's spring at last — or, rather, it will be soon. And with warmer temps, midday showers and longer days comes time for some much-needed spring cleaning . Thankfully, we've been taught by the best, Marie Kondo herself, on how to do everything from folding a fitted sheet (a feat in and of itself) to clearing out your post-vacation inbox . But if there's one thing we need most right now from the master of organization, mother of tidying up and breaker of bad habits it's the motivation to drop our winter dead weight and go full steam ahead with cleaning out our closets.