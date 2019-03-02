24 Spring Jackets That'll Solve All Your Transitional Weather Woes

Pack up your puffers, store away your parkas and send your wool coats to the dry cleaners — spring is nearly here. We know, we know, the weather outside is still pretty frightful, but instead of letting the winter blues drag us down, we're putting our trust in Punxsutawney Phil's Groundhog Day prediction and getting a head start on warm weather dressing a little early this year. First up: spring jackets, and just because we're ahead of the game doesn't mean our options are limited — quite the opposite, actually.
With new spring arrivals hitting stores on what feels like a daily basis, we have more than enough styles to choose from. Whether you're looking to jump on the leather trench trend that's dominated street style throughout Fashion Month or simply feel like giving your oversized blazer collection a 2019-worthy refresh, we made sure that every spring jacket trend under the sun is included in the collection ahead.
So before the warm weather actually arrives, drop your winter coat dead weight and buy up one (or more) of the 24 spring jackets ahead.
