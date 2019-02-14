With a few days of our city's fashion week schedule reaching the low twenties, coats are shaping up to be the real winners of New York Fashion Week street style. And while below-freezing temps typically amount to frumpy, oversized looks, fashionistas have figured out how to stay toasty and look chic while running from one side of Manhattan to the next (and even to Brooklyn). From that vegan leather puffer to extra-puffy duvet coats, the crowd at NYFW is showing us just how to do winter right this season.