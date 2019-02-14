The Coats Were The Real Winners Of New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is in full swing, with dozens more shows and presentations to go. With the splay of new collections come a fresh supply of real-life style inspo, courtesy of show attendees. You know, the editors, reporters, designers, stylists and influencers for whom fashion is a literal job. While we covet their colorful bags, animal print boots and monochromatic looks , there's one item that no one (besides a brave few) can avoid: coats.
With a few days this week reaching the low twenties in the big apple, coats are shaping up to be the real winners of New York Fashion Week street style. And while below-freezing temps typically amount to frumpy, oversized looks, fashionistas have figured out how to stay toasty and look chic while running from one side of Manhattan to the next (and even to Brooklyn). From that vegan leather puffer to extra-puffy duvet coats, the crowd at NYFW is showing us just how to do winter right this season.
Ahead, check out the best (and wildest) coat trends from the streets of New York this Fashion Week and see how you can get one of your own.
