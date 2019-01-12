6 Ways To Wear This Season's Chicest Colour

Aside from the timeless trench coat, beige wasn’t a particularly fashionable colour until Phoebe Philo’s Spring 2010 collection for Céline, when it became an integral part of the designer's new look for women: subtle, chic, unfussy. Eight years later Philo's successor, Hedi Slimane, ditched these attributes along with the colour palette in favour of his goth party girl aesthetic. There was a little bit of a backlash. Since then, we've noticed beautiful combinations of beige cropping up all over Instagram, on fashion editors and street style stars, which feels like a nod to the old Céline woman. Or else beige is just back in fashion.
It was the dominant colour of Riccardo Tisci's debut collection for Burberry, also shown in September, which was full look beige after full look beige in tailored suits, prim pleated skirts, silk blouses and multi-beige knitwear. There was a beige to suit every occasion: casual beige, business beige, black tie beige, cosy beige, lady who lunches beige, first date beige, summer holiday beige, librarian beige and Kardashian beige.
Predicting the mood of the season ahead, here are six ways to wear the boldest quiet colour, from the catwalk to the high street.