6 Ways To Wear This Season's Chicest Colour

Aside from the timeless trench coat, beige wasn’t a particularly fashionable colour until Phoebe Philo’s Spring 2010 collection for Céline, when it became an integral part of the designer's new look for women: subtle, chic, unfussy. Eight years later Philo's successor, Hedi Slimane, ditched these attributes along with the colour palette in favour of his goth party girl aesthetic . There was a little bit of a backlash . Since then, we've noticed beautiful combinations of beige cropping up all over Instagram, on fashion editors and street style stars , which feels like a nod to the old Céline woman. Or else beige is just back in fashion.