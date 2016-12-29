Behold, The Fashion Stuff You Probably Only Need One Of

As fashion editors, it is our civic duty to Dumpster dive through the internet and bring forth our favorite trends of the moment. That is, of course, so you guys don't have to. But sometimes — and perhaps you share this sentiment — there's just too much fashion. But even when we feel the market is stale, like we're living on Bleak Street, and there's a famine of beauty plaguing the industry, someone cool does a collaboration with someone cooler and everything is right in the world again.
But...there are still a few people, like myself, who believe investing in signature pieces that go with everything and last forever is the way to get the most bang for your buck. In the slideshow ahead, we've put together a starter pack of sorts to get your collection of luxury basics off on the right foot. There's a crisp, white tee; a pair of wear-with-all jeans; and, yes, even a military pant you didn't think you needed (but do). We assure you getting ready in the morning or packing for a weekend getaway will be that much easier. No thanks needed.
